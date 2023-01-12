Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

