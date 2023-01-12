Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

