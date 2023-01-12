SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,374,000 after acquiring an additional 499,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

