Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,523 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

