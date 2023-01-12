Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 659 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

