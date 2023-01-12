Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,746 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.59 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

