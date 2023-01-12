NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $127.94 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

