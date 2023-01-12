The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

