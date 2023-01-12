Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 481,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

