Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 88.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

