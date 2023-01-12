First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,570 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

