Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 476 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

