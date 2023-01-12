Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 9,883 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

