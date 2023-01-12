Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,070,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 54,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 32,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

