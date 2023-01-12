Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

