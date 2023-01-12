Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

