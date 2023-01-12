The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

