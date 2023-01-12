Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 299 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $326.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

