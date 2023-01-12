First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,011 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

