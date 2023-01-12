Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,137 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

