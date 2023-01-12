IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

