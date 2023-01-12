Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MU stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

