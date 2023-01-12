2,000 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.39 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.