2,000 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen
In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company's stock.
AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.1 %
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.
AmerisourceBergen Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
