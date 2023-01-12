Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 44,605 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.