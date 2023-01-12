Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 44,605 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of COF opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

