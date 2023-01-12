Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 2.3 %

SQ opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $17,588,346 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.