Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.54 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

