Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.