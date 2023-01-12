Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.