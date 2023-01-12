Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

CAG stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.