American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $228.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.69.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.