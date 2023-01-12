Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $479,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

