Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,127 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

