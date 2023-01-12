Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

