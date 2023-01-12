American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

