7,435 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

