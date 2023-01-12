State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.59 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $257.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.78.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

