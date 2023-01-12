Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 121.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

