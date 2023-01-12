State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 19,606 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.16.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.