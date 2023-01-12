State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,768 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after buying an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after buying an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.