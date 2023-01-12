Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

