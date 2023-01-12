Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.67 and its 200 day moving average is $349.35. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

