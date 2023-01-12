American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

