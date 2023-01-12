Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

