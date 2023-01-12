IFG Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in State Street by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,406,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.