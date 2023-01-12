PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

