New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 78,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

