Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 7,948 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,664,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

