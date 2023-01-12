Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

GRMN stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $133.79.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

