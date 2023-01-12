Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $130,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $1,800,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

