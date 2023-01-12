Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.84.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.21 and its 200-day moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $544.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

